Copenhagen Fashion Summit to debut Innovation Forum

COPENHAGEN – This year’s Copenhagen Fashion Summit will play host to the event’s inaugural Innovation Forum, aimed at promoting the acceleration of sustainability ventures in the fashion sector.

This new component of the show has been introduced to enable small and large fashion companies to meet with over 50 sustainable solution providers, including I:CO, ISKO and Piñatex.