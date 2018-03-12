PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma March 2018
Published on Monday, 12 March 2018

GOTS sees 2017 certifications rise above 5,000

Written by David Styles
STUTTGART – The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) has seen the annual number of certified facilities increase to 5,024 in 2017, an 8.2 per cent increase on the same period in 2016.

The world’s second-largest apparel exporter, Bangladesh reported the highest increase which amounted to around 40 per cent. North America and Portugal were both home to a 39 per cent rise, and there was an average increase of 29 per cent across Europe.

This follows a significant increase in the figures from the year before, which saw a rise from 3,814 facilities in 2015 to 4,642 facilities in 2016.

