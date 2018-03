Published on Monday, 12 March 2018

Oritain eyes cotton supply chain traceability in Egypt

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

CAIRO – Supply chain traceability company, Oritain has announced it has partnered with Egyptian cotton supply chain trader Modern Nile Cotton Co., in order to verify the origin of Egyptian cotton and identify environmental and social risks across its supply chain.

Modern Nile Cotton says it is Egypt’s largest cotton trade, exporting locally and to international markets, while also being the largest importer and supplier of foreign cottons to Egyptian spinners.