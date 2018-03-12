Published on Monday, 12 March 2018

Enzyme solution to upcycle polyester fabrics

Written by John Mowbray

PARIS – Bioplastics firm, Carbios has announced further developments in its enzymatic polyester depolymerisation process which could see new pathways to recycle polyester and potentially provide new solutions to upcycling polyesters without the use of raw materials derived from fossil fuels.

This novel enzymatic – instead of chemically and energy intensive – depolymerisation of polyester fibres is said to facilitate a return to virgin grade PET, and is achieved by depolymerising textile waste fibres into their original monomers of PTA (terephthalic acid) and MEG (mono ethylene glycol).