Published on Monday, 12 March 2018

Denim recycling initiative hits US high street

Written by David Styles

Details

MINNEAPOLIS – Fashion retailer, Target and German garment recycling firm, I:CO (I:Collect) have announced a collaboration which will enable US customers to trade-in old denim garments in exchange for a 20 per cent discount on new apparel.

I:CO, which has a track record of working with fashion retailers on similar projects, has stated that it expects the trial will be responsible for ensuring that more than 22,000 kg of denim is diverted from American landfill sites.