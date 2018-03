Published on Monday, 12 March 2018

ZDHC approves SciveraLENS to MRSL conformance

AMSTERDAM – ZDHC has announced it has accepted assessment firm, SciveraLENS as a ZDHC Accepted Certification Standard of the ZDHC Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (MRSL) Conformance.

ZDHC says it decided to announce SciveraLENS as an additional ZDHC Accepted Certification Standard as from the outset of the organisation’s Roadmap to Zero, it had chosen not to develop its own certification system for ZDHC MRSL conformance.