Published on Tuesday, 13 March 2018

Paris Fashion Week concludes with sustainability round table

Written by David Styles

Details

PARIS – To mark the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, the Ambassador of Great Britain hosted a fashion sustainability round table discussion at the British Embassy in the French capital.

The event was organised in collaboration with LCF (London College of Fashion) and Kering, the partnership who, at February’s London Fashion Week, launched an online, free-of-charge sustainable fashion course.