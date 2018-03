Published on Tuesday, 13 March 2018

Macy’s looks to traceable textiles for its products

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

OHIO – Clothing retailer, Macy’s has selected Made In Green by Oeko-Tex traceable labels to select the textile products in its home collection. Made In Green says the label ensures products were made in environmentally friendly environments while protecting workers with safe facilities and less harmful substances.

Macy’s says the label will be featured on the company’s private brand sheets and towels, which will be available across the United States and online.