Tuesday, 13 March 2018

ToxServices teams up with NSF International

WASHINGTON – US-based ToxServices, a third-party reviewer for the likes of the ZDHC and Cradle-to-Cradle, which specialises in toxicology and risk assessment, has teamed up with the standards and certification company NSF International.

ToxServices says it uses independent evaluation of textile chemical formulations using toxicologists that ‘go beyond’ restricted substances lists to assess the human and environmental hazards associated with all intentionally added ingredients, as well as residuals and impurities.