Published on Wednesday, 14 March 2018

2018 Global Change Award finalists announced

Written by David Styles

Details

STOCKHOLM – The H&M Foundation has announced the five innovative fashion brands which have been nominated to receive a share of a €1 million grant as part of the 2018 Global Change Award.

Crop-A-Porter, Algae Apparel, Smart Stitch, The Regenerator and Fungi Fashion make up the shortlist and it is now in the hands of a public vote to determine how the prize fund is distributed.