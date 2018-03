Published on Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Collaboration launches Piñatex sustainability project

Written by David Styles

Details

WAALWIJK – Dutch process chemicals and coatings firm, Stahl has announced a collaboration with Ananas Anam which will see the two companies work together in an effort to improve the sustainability credentials of Piñatex.

Derived from pineapple leaf fibres, Piñatex will now be the subject of a joint R&D project to enhance both the material’s performance as well as attempting to promote its use as a sustainable fibre with companies seeking to implement more circular practices.