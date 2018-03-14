Published on Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Bangladesh Alliance claims ‘unprecedented progress’

Written by David Styles

DHAKA – The executive director of the Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety, Jim Moriarty has spoken at the organisation’s quarterly press call, claiming that the Alliance has made unprecedented progress regarding issues such as factory safety and worker empowerment.

As the Alliance’s five-year term of jurisdiction comes to a close, developments regarding future regulators in the nation’s garment sector continue to gather pace.

Ambassador Moriarty used the press call to praise the accomplishments of the Alliance, while giving one of the clearest indications to date as to what structure a future regulator could take.