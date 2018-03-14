Published on Wednesday, 14 March 2018

BRC launches retail sustainability action plan

Written by David Styles

LONDON – The British Retail Consortium has unveiled its Better Retail Better World initiative, outlining sustainability, development and equality as its three main targets for improvement in the sector.

Better Retail Better World hopes to see retailers – both in the UK and around the world – able to take a leading role in delivering the United Nations’ sustainable development agenda. Next, M&S and Ikea are among the brands to have become signatories of the initiative launched today at an event in the UK Parliament.