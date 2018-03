Published on Thursday, 15 March 2018

Lindex furthers female garment worker commitment

Written by David Styles

Credit: Lindex

GOTHENBURG – Swedish fashion retailer, Lindex has donated 10 per cent of its sales from International Women’s Day (€119,000) to the HERhealth initiative, aimed at promoting improved education and access to healthcare among female textile workers.

Lindex claims to – through initiatives of this kind – have directly reached around 22,000 female textile workers in the garment-producing nations of Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Myanmar and Pakistan.