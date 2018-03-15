Published on Thursday, 15 March 2018

Norwegian project aims to discover fate of ‘microplastics’

Written by Tony Whitfield

TRONDHEIM – A new scientific project in Norway, backed by Nordic apparel brands and retailers aims to gain new understanding of the ecological behaviour and impact caused by the degradation of synthetic ‘microplastic’ textile fibres (MPFs) in aquatic environments.

This latest project on this issue will also look at MPF uptake and toxicity studies in aquatic organisms, and how garment manufacturers and textile suppliers can improve material selection and fabric construction in order to lower their contribution to an emerging problem, which is starting to swamp a range of different industry sectors.