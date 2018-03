Published on Friday, 16 March 2018

Gap targets transparency with wage digitisation

Written by David Styles

SAN FRANCISCO – Gap has announced that, in an effort to improve transparency, the company will have made the transition to digitised payments for all staff throughout its tier 1 supply chain by 2020.

In order to realise this target, Gap has joined the Better Than Cash Alliance, a partnership of governments, companies, and international organisations aimed at accelerating wage digitisation to reduce poverty and promote inclusive growth.