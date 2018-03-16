BRISTOL – With all the bad news about plastics in the environment related to the textile sector, there may be a bit of good news after all. This comes in the form of new UK research which has discovered a way to re-use plastic debris to break down harmful textile dyes in waste water.
Essentially, what the scientists did, was to re-form existing plastic waste into a foam which is then coated with nanoparticles that can adsorb dyestuffs and potentially hazardous chemicals found in waste water systems.