Published on Friday, 16 March 2018

Plastic – it’s not all bad news for textiles

Written by John Mowbray

Details

BRISTOL – With all the bad news about plastics in the environment related to the textile sector, there may be a bit of good news after all. This comes in the form of new UK research which has discovered a way to re-use plastic debris to break down harmful textile dyes in waste water.

Essentially, what the scientists did, was to re-form existing plastic waste into a foam which is then coated with nanoparticles that can adsorb dyestuffs and potentially hazardous chemicals found in waste water systems.