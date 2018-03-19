Published on Monday, 19 March 2018

Fashion for Good unveils latest batch of innovators

Written by David Styles

Details

AMSTERDAM – Fashion for Good has announced the third raft of industry innovators which have been selected to take part in the latest edition of the organisation’s plug and play accelerator programme.

The fifteen start-ups will now be inducted onto a twelve week curriculum which includes mentorship from the Accelerator's partners; adidas, C&A, Galeries Lafayette, Kering, Target and Zalando.

Similarly, Fashion for Good has partnered with the 2018 edition of Planet Textiles in order to identify and support further industry innovators in the implementation of scalable circularity and sustainability projects.