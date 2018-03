Published on Monday, 19 March 2018

Sensient gets Eco Passport certification

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

Details

MORGES – Ink manufacturer Sensient has been awarded Eco Passport by Oeko-Tex certification, which the company says allows its customers to confirm its compliance with sustainable textile manufacture.

Sensient achieved Eco Passport certification following the development of its latest sublimation product. The ElvaJet Opal SC is the first digital sublimation ink designed for industrial partners, the company claims.