Published on Monday, 19 March 2018

Gap embarks on water saving mission

Written by David Styles

Details

SAN FRANCISCO – Gap has unveiled a new manufacturing sustainability target which, if successful, would see the company conserve a total of 10 billion litres of water by the end of 2020.

Key to this ambition will be both product innovation and efficiency improvements at the company’s fabric mills and laundries.

This follows last week’s announcement from the firm that, in an effort to improve transparency, the company will have made the transition to digitised payments for all staff throughout its tier 1 supply chain by the aforementioned year.