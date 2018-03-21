PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma March 2018
Published on Wednesday, 21 March 2018

Further calls for Italian fashion sustainability drive

Written by David Styles
MILAN – Carlo Capasa, the head of the Italian Fashion Chamber has said that the non-profit organisation is intensifying efforts to create clear criteria on how the fashion industry can become more environmentally sustainable.

He told an industry forum in Milan that without the development of clear and concise criteria on how sustainability is measured, “sustainability becomes esoteric.”

This follows the announcement at the beginning of 2018 that the Italian government had published a strategic paper aimed at promoting the adoption of a circular business model amongst its manufacturers and retailers.

