Archroma March 2018
Published on Wednesday, 21 March 2018

Canopy launches video appeal to save Indonesian ecosystem

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
ACEH – Canopy has launched a new video that claims to show how forests and fashion are linked, with particular reference to Indonesia’s Leuser ecosystem. Leuser is the last place on Earth where critically endangered orangutans, elephants, tigers and rhinoceros all critically endangered, the organisation says.

CanopyStyle Follows the Thread showcases Canopy’s work across the world to celebrate the International Day of Forests and the organisation’s own work in reducing the impact of wood sourcing and the viscose supply chain on ancient and endangered forests.

