Published on Wednesday, 21 March 2018

Big brands seek Cambodian garment sector reform

Written by David Styles

PHNOM PENH – An open letter from apparel brands to the Cambodian Prime Minister has called for reforms in the country’s garment sector.

A group representing apparel brands including Gap, H&M and ASOS published the letter expressing a ‘growing concern’ regarding current labour laws and court cases against certain trade unionists.