Published on Thursday, 22 March 2018

Timberland gives discarded Haitian plastic the boot

Written by David Styles

STRATHAM ­– A collaborative project between apparel brand, Timberland and B Corp certified company, Thread has yielded a new range of footwear featuring material derived from discarded plastic bottles in Haiti.

Following tree-planting and cotton-growing initiatives, this project is the latest in a line of commitments which Timberland has made to work on Haiti and with the island’s communities.