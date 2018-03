Published on Thursday, 22 March 2018

Target sets new sustainable water use goal

Written by David Styles

MINNEAPOLIS ­– Target has announced a new freshwater stewardship initiative which has been created in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and is designed to contribute towards the successful delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Target says a connected framework is now in place – which includes its climate policy, chemical strategy and sustainable cotton sourcing goal – to ensure resources are consumed responsibly and progress is accurately measured across the business.