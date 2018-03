Published on Friday, 23 March 2018

Sustainable Textile School back for second term

Written by David Styles

Details

ZURICH – The second edition of the Sustainable Textile School has been announced, with the main theme of the event being confirmed as the engineering of circular recycling chain in the textile and fashion industry.

The speakers for the 2018 edition of the event include: Pamela Ravasio, European Outdoor Group; Karla Magruder, Fabricology; and Christina Raab, ZDHC.