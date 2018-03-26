PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

March 2018
Published on Monday, 26 March 2018

Jeanologia sets sights on sustainable, water-free denim

Written by David Styles
VALENCIA – The CEO of Spanish textile technology business Jeanologia has claimed that by 2025 the prospect of water free denim production could be a reality.

It was announced by the firm earlier this year that as a result of its technologies having been implemented in global textile supply chains water savings of around 8 million cubic metres had been made in 2017.

These figures were attributed to the Jeanologia laser, ozone and eflow technologies which are used in 60 countries and were cited as also having reduced energy and chemical use, while increasing industrial productivity.

