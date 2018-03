Published on Monday, 26 March 2018

Bremen event spotlights sustainability

BREMEN – Supply chain transparency, the African cotton sector and sustainability were top of the agenda at last week’s ‘Cotton Insights’ event in Germany which attracted over 500 participants from over 40 countries from throughout the supply chain.

This was the 34th International Cotton Conference organised by the Bremen Cotton Exchange, which developed into a whole week of diverse events including the ‘Sustain’ event, in cooperation with the Weser-Kurier newspaper.