Published on Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Asos takes modern slavery campaign to House of Lords

Written by David Styles

Details

LONDON – Asos are today hosting a modern slavery event at the House of Lords in order to identify and address shared risks in the apparel sector. The meeting has been organised in collaboration with Baroness Lola Young, co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Ethics and Sustainability in Fashion.

This follows a similar event held by the fashion retailer last month in Mauritius, organised with the goal of discussing the challenges of managing labour migration and creating a common framework for improving worker protection in the textile supply chain.