Archroma March 2018
Published on Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Pioneering labour policy could protect entire garment workforce

Written by David Styles
KARACHI – A new labour policy, the first of its kind in Pakistan, has been announced by the Sindh Provincial Government and will encompass contractual rights for workers such as social security, welfare payments and pensions.

The move looks set to improve the legislative protection for all workers in the region’s garment sector, not only those in full-time permanent employment but now also home-based and seasonal staff.

The region’s child labour legislation has also been amended, which could see the end of practices which do not protect home-based employees aged under 18 or guarantee them the receipt of a minimum wage.

