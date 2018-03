Published on Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Chinese retailer furthers apparel recycling programme

Written by David Styles

BEIJING – Chinese E-commerce firm JD.com has debuted the fourth phase of its apparel recycling programme which, since its inception in 2016, has collected around one million garments.

The initiative sees the company collect used clothing from customers using its retail logistics network, before partnering with organisations to either redistribute the clothing for reuse in impoverished areas of China or to recycle the fabric.