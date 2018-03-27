PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma March 2018
Published on Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Kingpins Transformers targets transparency turnaround

Written by David Styles
NEW YORK – Transparency, described by organisers as ‘The Mother Lode’ of textile industry issues, will be high on the agenda of the Kingpins Transformers shows set to be held in Amsterdam and New York in the coming months.

The biannual events will seek to promote discussion amongst industry stakeholders through a series of panels and interactive sessions which include representatives in the; fibre, textile, technology, chemical, and machinery sectors of the denim industry.

Ahead of the event and the publication of the April edition of Ecotextile News, Transformers founder, Andrew Olah spoke to us for a new series of open, frank and honest 'Hardtalk' interviews with the textile industries biggest names.

