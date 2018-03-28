Published on Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Can fashion CEOs align on sustainability?

Written by John Mowbray

COPENHAGEN – This week the Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) released its first ever ‘CEO Agenda’, which outlines the most ‘crucial’ sustainability priorities for top fashion executives after consultation with its strategic partners Kering, H&M, Target, Bestseller, Li & Fung and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition.

But what does this mean for the wider fashion industry? And how can the GFA recruit more top level executive backing to drive change through the most challenging parts of the textile industry supply chain? John Mowbray talks to Morten Lehmann, Chief Sustainability Officer at the Global Fashion Agenda to find out more.