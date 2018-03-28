PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma March 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 28 March 2018

IWTO makes sustainability wool sector’s top priority

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

Credit: IWTO

BRUSSELS – Ahead of its annual conference, set to be held in May, the IWTO (International Wool Textile Organisation) has released its latest Wool Review which demonstrates a predominant theme of promoting the natural fibre’s environmental credentials.

Sustainability has long been a contentious issue in the wool sector as the disparity of opinion regarding LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) criteria – alleged to contribute detrimentally to how view the fibre’s sustainability statistics – continues to be raised by many in the industry.

Have you also seen?
Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek