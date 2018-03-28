Published on Wednesday, 28 March 2018

IWTO makes sustainability wool sector’s top priority

Written by David Styles

Details

Credit: IWTO

BRUSSELS – Ahead of its annual conference, set to be held in May, the IWTO (International Wool Textile Organisation) has released its latest Wool Review which demonstrates a predominant theme of promoting the natural fibre’s environmental credentials.

Sustainability has long been a contentious issue in the wool sector as the disparity of opinion regarding LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) criteria – alleged to contribute detrimentally to how view the fibre’s sustainability statistics – continues to be raised by many in the industry.