Published on Thursday, 29 March 2018

EU seeks novel solutions with new industry platform

Written by David Styles

Details

BRUSSELS – A newly established EU innovation platform has called on textiles sector stakeholders to submit information on novel techniques that could be considered for inclusion in the Best Available Techniques Reference Document (BREF) revision process.

Best available techniques are determined by an information exchange process between industry groups, policy makers and NGOs before being published in sector-specific BREFs and BAT Conclusions.