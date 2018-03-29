PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma March 2018
Published on Thursday, 29 March 2018

A Pitch for our Planet: Nanollose

Written by David Styles
Details

VANCOUVER - In the build-up to Planet Textiles 2018, Ecotextile News will cast an eye over those firms developing innovative solutions to the textile industry’s environmental issues. The first of these articles takes a look at Australian biotechnology company Nanollose, whose ‘plant-free’ cellulosic fibre has already caught the attention of our readers following a feature in the last issue of the magazine.

Nanollose are one of the industry innovators who will be presenting its technologies to textile sector stakeholders as part of the ‘Pitch for our Planet’ platform at Planet Textiles in Vancouver on May 22.

