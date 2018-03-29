Published on Thursday, 29 March 2018

HanesBrands’ sales up, emissions down for 2017

Written by David Styles

WINSTON-SALEM – US apparel firm HanesBrands has released annual reports highlighting both its environmental and financial performance in 2017.

The environmental report highlights the company’s reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 15 per cent, energy use by 6 per cent and water use by 7 per cent comparative to 2016 figures.

The organisation’s annual financial performance report has revealed a 7 per cent growth in net sales; a strong endorsement that it is possible for firms in the textile sector to reduce environmental impact while also maximising profits.