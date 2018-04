Published on Tuesday, 03 April 2018

Walmart unveils ‘Gigaton’ emissions project in China

Written by David Styles

Details

Credit: Walmart

BEIJING – American retailer, Walmart has revealed plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its Chinese supply chain by 50 million metric tonnes by 2030.

This target forms part of the firm’s larger Project Gigaton, aimed at reducing emissions in the entirety of its global supply chain by one billion metric tonnes.