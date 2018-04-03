Published on Tuesday, 03 April 2018

Energy surge for sustainable Bangladeshi firms

Written by David Styles

Details

WASHINGTON – The World Bank has approved funding for two projects in Bangladesh – amounting to a combined total of around US$560 million – which could benefit the nation’s small and large textile facilities alike.

The initiatives are aimed at improving the reliability and consistency of power supplies, something which could see a rise in productivity at some Bangladeshi factories, along with assisting micro enterprises – including small-scale textile firms – in becoming more environmentally sustainable.