Published on Tuesday, 03 April 2018

Leather chemistry added to Bluesign Bluefinder

Written by David Styles

ST. GALLEN – Bluesign technologies has announced the extension of Bluesign Bluefinder to incorporate leather chemistry as the organisation says it aims to provide a ‘robust solution’ for the proactive management of chemicals in the leather and footwear industries.

This criteria extension has been developed in co-operation with Stahl, the Dutch chemical firm which became a Bluesign partner in October 2017.