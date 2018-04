Published on Wednesday, 04 April 2018

EU-funded project seeks unused garment circularity

Written by David Styles

LONDON – A collaboration between fashion technology firm BRIA (Brooke Roberts Innovation Agency) and apparel brand Sabinna has yielded a technique which the companies claim can transform unused or waste garments into new materials for use in apparel packaging and shop interiors.

The project was funded by the EU and supported by WEAR Sustain with the goal of developing a processes for transforming discarded cellulose-based materials into new 100 per cent recyclable and biodegradable materials.