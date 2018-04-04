PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma April 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 04 April 2018

Hawaiian swimwear brand fights plastics on the beaches

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

MAUI – In line with its ongoing campaign to minimise oceanic plastic pollution, Hawaiian swimwear brand Manakai has launched its new ‘Women of the Wild’ Collection, manufactured from recycled and repurposed nylon-derived materials, some of which are sourced from oceanic waste including discarded fishing nets.

To mark Earth Day on April 22nd, Manakai and other community partners will be taking part in the first of what it expects to become a quarterly beach clean-up event on the coastline of Maui.

Have you also seen?
Social test 1
Social test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Leads April 2018 Bottom
Nimkartek