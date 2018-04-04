Published on Wednesday, 04 April 2018

Hawaiian swimwear brand fights plastics on the beaches

Written by David Styles

MAUI – In line with its ongoing campaign to minimise oceanic plastic pollution, Hawaiian swimwear brand Manakai has launched its new ‘Women of the Wild’ Collection, manufactured from recycled and repurposed nylon-derived materials, some of which are sourced from oceanic waste including discarded fishing nets.

To mark Earth Day on April 22nd, Manakai and other community partners will be taking part in the first of what it expects to become a quarterly beach clean-up event on the coastline of Maui.