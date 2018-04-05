Published on Thursday, 05 April 2018

Fashion Revolution Week looks to thrive at five

Written by David Styles

ASHBOURNE – The 2018 edition of Fashion Revolution Week, the initiative behind the ‘whomademyclothes’ and ‘imadeyourclothes’ hashtags which have become synonymous with garment workers’ struggles across the globe is looking for further growth as it nears its fifth year in operation.

The campaign was launched in 2013 and annually runs a week-long schedule of events to coincide with the anniversary of the Rana Plaza collapse, a catastrophe so often cited as a pivotal turning point for the fashion industry regarding ethics and supply chain transparency.