Thursday, 05 April 2018

Connecticut joins California in polyester warning labels bill

HARTFORD – Connecticut has become the second US state, alongside California, to publish a bill which establishes a legal requirement for companies to attach warning labels on garments made from a certain percentage of polyester.

Both states are now at the forefront of a legislative race to improve consumer awareness about plastic microfibre shedding during the washing process and the potential ramifications on the world’s oceans.