Published on Friday, 06 April 2018

Adidas to present at Amfori conference

Written by Stacey Dove

Details

AMSTERDAM – Amformi – formerly the Foreign Trade Association – has shared the first speakers for its Unleash Opportunity conference, to be held in Amsterdam in June. Frank Dassler, general counsel at sportswear giant Adidas Group will discuss how companies can remain competitive, sustainable and future-fit.