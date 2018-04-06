Published on Friday, 06 April 2018

Vaude takes next step on PFC-free journey

Written by David Styles

TETTNANG – Vaude has revealed progress in its efforts to combat the use of harmful fluorocarbons in its entire product portfolio by announcing that all the textile materials incorporated in its 2018 Spring/Summer Collection will be fully PFC-free.

Following a series of meetings in Europe at the end of 2017, the environmental issue of PFCs has once again been high on the agenda of apparel brands – especially those in the outdoor sector due to PFCs having traditionally been so heavily used in waterproof garment production.