Published on Friday, 06 April 2018

Icebreaker debuts full supply chain transparency report

Written by David Styles

Details

WELLINGTON – Outdoor apparel brand Icebreaker, which was recently acquired by VF Corporation, has demonstrated its strongest commitment yet to transparency by launching a report which it claims gives consumers an unparalleled opportunity to inspect every aspect of the firm’s supply chain and operations.

Transparency Report: Made Different is the first publication of its kind by the company and includes the company’s full supply chain matrix, detailing all stages of the New Zealand brand’s operations and outlining its goals for the future.