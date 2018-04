Published on Monday, 09 April 2018

Unifi Repreve hands waterless US town reprieve

Written by David Styles

Details

Credit: Flint Fit

FLINT – Fashion designer Tracy Reese and artist Mel Chin have collaborated on a capsule collection which, through the utilisation of Unifi’s Repreve technology, has been able to highlight and combat an American town’s plastic waste problem.

Around 90,000 plastic bottles were collected in a community drive as part of the ‘Flint Fit’ project before being sent to the Unifi facility in Greensboro to be transformed into Repreve yarn.