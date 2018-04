Published on Monday, 09 April 2018

Indian textile dyers seek biosludge revision

Written by David Styles

TIRIPUR – A group of textile dyeing firms in India’s Tiripur region has called on the country’s government to reclassify the ‘biosludge’ produced by effluent treatment plants as non-hazardous.

It has been claimed that since the adoption of a zero liquid discharge system, firms have struggled to find legal and affordable methods by which to dispose of the bi-product currently categorised as hazardous.