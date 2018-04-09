Published on Monday, 09 April 2018

REI standards to raise bar on sustainability

Written by John Mowbray

SEATTLE – As part of its 80th year celebrations, US specialty outdoor retailer REI has today unveiled product sustainability standards for each of the more than 1,000 brands sold at the co-op. It says these new standards will make it easier for millions of outdoor enthusiasts to choose more sustainable products, while outlining how REI expects brands to manage key environmental, social and animal welfare impacts.

As part of this initiative, it has also debuted a list of preferred sustainability attributes, highlighting brands and products that are manufactured according to social and sustainability best practices

“One of the most exciting things we’ve done in the past year was done completely behind the scenes,” says REI CEO Jerry Stritzke. “We’re collaborating with partners across industries to advance sustainable business practices, and as a result are completely changing the conversation around sustainability for the U.S. outdoor industry.”

The cooperative has also published its 2017 Stewardship Report, highlighting 80 years of doing business differently on behalf of its 16 million members and the outdoors. In its 80th year, the co-op turned record sales into record impact, reinvesting nearly 70 per cent of profits into outdoor communities and advocating for public lands and gender equality.